This weekend Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are coming to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Sooryavanshi. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year, directed by Rohit Shetty. The permanent guest, Archana Puran Singh shared a BTS video of Akshay playing catch with fans on set on her Instagram and a netizen dragged Navjot Singh Sidhu in her comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Archana is quite active on social media, especially Instagram and often shares BTS pictures and videos from the sets of TKSS.

Sharing the video on Instagram from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh captioned it, “Shooting with the #khiladikumar today. Looking forward to watching Sooryavanshi (5th November release) Much luck to the entire team ❤ @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif @ranveersingh WATCH our episode on 7th November #thekapilsharmashow”.

Advertisement

In the video shared by Archana Puran Singh, Akshay Kumar can be seen playing catch with the fans while Archana can be heard doing commentary. Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting on the couch and reacting to her video on Instagram, a netizen commented, “😂😂😂😂😂mam Aap catch kar lo dikha do Siddhu sir ko aap ko b match aati he 😜.”

Another netizen reacted and commented, “😂😂tkss me live match akki sir vs audiance & my gorgeous Archana mam😍”. A third netizen commented, “Wow 😮 you make us happy always happy ☺️ ma’am you always best 💕 sending you lots of love and God bless you 🙏 ma’am 💟”. A fourth netizen commented, “Love you sooooooooo much and respect you from bottom of my heart ♥️.”

Take a look at the video here:

Are you excited to watch The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Cracks Up Viewers With One Hilarious Yet Cute BTS With Rupali Ganguly, “Ye Pakda Jaega Ek Din”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube