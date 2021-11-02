This week Ekta Kapoor along with her father and veteran actor Jeetendra will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV just shared a promo of the episode where Krushna Abhishek as Dharmendra can be seen poking fun at Ekta and her popular supernatural franchise, Naagin. Watch the promo below.

Advertisement

The promo began with Krushna and Kiku Sharda doing Naagin dance for Ekta and the veteran actor and the audience can be seen laughing their heart out at it.

Advertisement

Next, Krushna Abhishek pulls out toy snakes on The Kapil Sharma Show and it leaves guests Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra startled and said, “Ye farmhouse pe struggle karte rehte hai. Maine kaha Ekta ji se milo, tumhara career bana degi (These snakes struggle in the farmhouse. I told them to meet Ekta, as she would make their career.)”

Krushna Abhishek’s punchline on the show left the host Kapil Sharma, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh and Ekta Kapoor along with father Jeetendra laughing out loud.

Take a look at the promo of the show here:

We can’t wait to see this episode soon.

A while ago, the channel also released yet another promo of the same episode in which Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda can be seen taking a jibe at Ekta Kapoor’s daily soaps under his home banner Balaji Productions.

Sharing the promo on Twitter, Sony TV captioned it, “Daal mein kaala ho yaa na ho, par @ektarkapoor ki story mein daal mein ‘heera’ toh chahiye hi! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Take a look at the promo here:

Daal mein kaala ho yaa na ho, par @ektarkapoor ki story mein daal mein 'heera' toh chahiye hi! 😂♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/7JhtANGKym — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 2, 2021

Haha, this is going to be one fun episode.

What are your thoughts on Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra coming to The Kapil Sharma Show? Are you excited to watch this fun episode? Tell us in the comments below.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Makes It To The Billboard With Her Tribute ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ For Sidharth Shukla; SidNaaz Fans Celebrate!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube