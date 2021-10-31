The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy show on Indian television. Every week, the show’s content leaves the audience in splits. Archana Puran Singh, who to be an ultimate entertainer time and again, has been sharing reel videos to add entertainment factor.

Archana’s videos on Instagram have kept the viewers hooked. Now the official page of TKSS shared a hilarious video of Krushna Abhishek and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star. The short clip is nothing short of hilarious ride.

In the hilarious video shared by The Kapil Sharma Show official page, Krushna Abhishek disguised himself as the evergreen star Dharmendra whereas Archana Puran Singh as Miss Briganza is seen sitting on a vegetable vendor’s cart looking all glammed up. All of a sudden, Krushna begins to mock Archana but the veteran actress aptly gives it back to him.

The joking banter continues until Archana unleashes her iconic ‘Miss Briganza’ self from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to literally kick Krushna Abhishek out of the frame. Krushna pokes fun at Archana saying that he thought ‘Palak ki gaddiya’ are kept on the cart. He said, “Maine aapko pehchana hi nahi. Mujhe laga palak ki gaddiya padi hui hain.” He then also teased her calling ‘chroma curtain’ “Ye parda mujhe dengi, mujhe zara chroma shoot karna hai.”

Archana Puran Singh, who was annoyed with his mockery, asks him to stand in front of him and kick. The Kapil Sharma Show shared the video with a caption, “Grocery shopping gone wrong”. Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video was shared, A fan wrote, “Archna ji, ur comedy timing, no one can match”, while another wrote, “Archana mam ka jawab nhi”.

