The entertainment industry saw a shocker on Friday when the news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death floored in. The actor died at the age of 46. Unfortunately, his hardcore fan too passed away on the same day after hearing Puneeth’s news.

For the unversed, Puneeth suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to the hospital on Friday. After being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), the actor was announced dead. As the actor was one of the fittest stars in the Kannada movie industry, many found it hard to believe the news.

On the same day, at 11 pm, Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan died due to a heart attack. The person has been identified as Parashuram Devammanvar. He was a residence of the Marur village of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing away has left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them is Jr NTR who broke down. Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. RRR actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, broke down on the occasion.

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated, as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together.

Just after Puneeth’s death, a video went viral in which Puneeth and Yash are seen showing their energetic dance moves at the event of Bhajarangi 2. Fans went emotional after watching the video as it happens to be from the event that was held a day before Puneeth’s death.

