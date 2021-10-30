Puneet Rajkumar, who is referred to as ‘Power Star’ by those in the Sandalwood industry, passed away on Friday, October 29 after suffering a heart attack. The 46-year-old actor, who followed his father’s, Kannada superstar Rajkumar, footstep and made acting his career was time and again compared to his father.

During a 2017 interview, Puneeth got candid about this comparison and requested fans and others to not do so. While stating that they are different, here is all he had to say.

While interacting with The New Indian Express in 2017, Puneeth Rajkumar opened up about people comparing him to his father and said they are both different. The actor stated, “Whenever people come and tell me that I looked like my dad in a particular scene or that I have his traits, I tell them not to compare me to my dad… I am different. I was the child who was pampered by my mother and so I may not be as disciplined as my father. I grew up in a different time and lived in the best of places wherever I went, unlike my father, who led the simplest of lives.”

While mentioning his siblings Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar added, “We are his sons so there is bound to be a lot resemblance. People see my father in Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and me. But I will be lying if I say ‘I am like my father’. He is different and there is nobody like him. I don’t think anyone can be compared to him.”

Puneeth made his debut as a child artist when he was six months old in dad Rajkumar’s Premada Kanike (1976). He then made his debut as a lead actor in Appu (2002). Other notable films he’s been credited as the lead include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, Vamshi, Raam, Jackie, Hudugaru, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra and more.

Talking about his demise, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday (October 29) after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain. In a statement to the press, the hospital said he ‘was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole.’ He died at 2:30 pm on Friday.

May his soul rest in peace.

