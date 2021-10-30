Ranbir kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The makers of the film recently also shared a first look on the occasion of Ranbir’s 39th birthday. Now Piyush Mishra, who wrote dialogues for the film, complains about not starring in the film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mishra is not only a writer but also an actor. He has appeared in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and more. He will be next seen in OTT series, Matsya Kaand.

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Piyush Mishra complained that he couldn’t star in Shamshera. He said, “I have written the dialogues as well as poetry for Shamshera. There is quite some poetry in the film. It’s about a Kabaili tribal rebel from the 19th century and how he revolts against the British empire. How he (Ranbir Kapoor) makes sacrifices for his tribe and picks up fights with Indians who used to support the Britishers forms the crux of the story. I don’t feature in the film, koi karwata hi nahi hai, man pareshan rahta hai (No one gives me such roles, I remain worried). I work so less as per my experience (laughs).”

While many know him as a writer and an actor, not many know that he is also an amazing singer and a lyricist. He has composed music for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Tashan, Aaja Nachle to name a few. Talking about it, he said, “No one comes to me with such offers. I want to do it but koi hi karwata nahi hai (no one makes me sing or write songs). I have my background in theatre and developed my writing. I have seen life with a different perspective and went on to write songs based on my life experiences. I don’t copy and I don’t beg anyone for songs. I work at my own will. I am not connected to any camp. People say it’s very beneficial to attend film parties but I don’t attend parties.”

Must Read: SS Rajamouli’s RRR To Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Has To Say!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube