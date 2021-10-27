It’s the season of weddings and everyone gets curious to know about the marriage plans of their favourite Bollywood stars. Since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came together, the speculations related to their wedding has been on the news. And recently the actor pushed his dates for the shooting of Sandeepa Reddy Vanga’s Animal and it has sparked rumours about the wedding being held in December.

Recently, during the promotions of the Netflix series, Call My Agent, Alia’s mother and actress opened up about the wedding plans and here’s what she has to say about the same.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, the portal asked Soni Razdan about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding plans, the veteran star told, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.”

Upon being asked to share a little information about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for fans who have been waiting with for ages, Soni Razdan adds, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a jovial reference to the web series she’s done), but even her agent might not know.”

Seems like, fans have to wait a little longer for the official confirmation. Meanwhile, there were reports that the couple has cleared their schedule for December just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

A source close to the couple told Deccan Chronicle, “Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film has been delayed for a year now and still there’s no official confirmation about the release. Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

