While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have never confirmed publicly about alleged their relationship, rumour mills have it that the duo has fallen head over heels for each other. Even Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently confirmed that the two are dating. Now a latest report reveals that the couple are taking their relationship to the next level.

Katrina and Vicky’s dating rumours began after their cute moment on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. On the show, when Karan revealed that the actress expressed her wish to work with Vicky and that they would look good together, the Sardar Udham actor pretended to faint.

Now a latest report from ETimes reveals that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are already prepping up for their wedding ceremony. The report quoted a source saying, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.”

Previously rumour mills suggested that Katrina and Vicky had a secret roka ceremony on August 18. However, the Uri actor shut down the rumours during a conversation with the publication. He said, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal too opened up about the engagement rumours. Talking to SpotboyE, Sunny said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”. He will also be seen in the comedy-drama “Mr Lele”. Katrina Kaif on the other hand, recently returned to Mumbai after filming action sequences for her upcoming spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’. She also has Sooryavanshi in her kitty.

