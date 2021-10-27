The fad of sequels isn’t new in the entertainment industry. Especially in Bollywood, we have seen mindless sequels being catered to cine-goers. Director Kabir Khan is strictly against such sequels, as he makes a big statement about Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

With Salman Khan, Kabir has given two all-time blockbusters- Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While the latter one is still in discussions for a sequel, fans were surprised when Ali Abbas Zafar replaced Kabir in Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, Kabir himself has opened up on not directing the Tiger sequel and separating himself from the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel too.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan said, “For me, principally I am a storyteller. I feel that when I have made that film I am done with that story. I am done with that character. I am not living with that character anymore. I always do think about what would have happened to these characters after the film. I have a story in my mind but it has not excited me enough to go back and do a story with those characters.”

Kabir Khan took a dig at Bollywood filmmakers who keep on making sequels for the money and even cleared that he isn’t part of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

“In our industry, the moment a film is a hit people start making a sequel. Not only in Tiger, after New York also people started saying when will the sequel be made. I told them that ‘if you have seen the film, you will see that all the characters die, about whom will I make the film?’. With Tiger, for me, it was one story. Yes, it had the potential of a franchise when we were writing but I was very clear that I am not going to do it and I have never been excited about franchises. You can imagine the pressure there is to make Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. But for me, the story is over,” Kabir continued.

However, Kabir even stated that after 4-5 years, if any idea strikes him about making a film around one of his characters, he will happily make it.

