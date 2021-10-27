Mera Yaaraa Song From Sooryavanshi Out! Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Are Pulling Our Heartstrings

After Aila Re Aillaa, a new song from Sooryavanshi has been released. Titled ‘Mera Yaaraa’, the song features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, composed by Kaushik – Guddu – Akash and the lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag.

It’s a romantic track that captures the well-known chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif perfectly! After a long, it’s really refreshing to see the couple creating the magic they were known for. For fans, Mera Yaaraa is surely a treat!

Check out the song here:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi releases on 5th November in theatres near you!

