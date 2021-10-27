After a heartbreaking split with husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has really sustained herself well. In fact, she is now living her life to the fullest. The latest coming from her side is an Instagram story for parents who think about nothing but marriage for their daughters.

Ever since her split, The Family Man 2 actress is sharing some fun posts on Instagram. It’s pretty clear that Sam has successfully moved on. In the latest Instagram story she shared, Sam talks about making daughters capable to face the world. She urges parents to teach their daughters about self-love.

Samantha’s story reads, “Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on 2nd October. The couple mutually decided to part their ways after 3 years of marriage.

In a post shared on social media accounts, Sam wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

