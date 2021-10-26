Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies. With all the hype around it, Prabhas’s introduction teaser which highlighted his role as ‘Vikramaditya’ in the movie was well-received by the audience.

Advertisement

As the movie is wrapped up with the talkie part, the makers are trying to kickstart the promotions, so as to keep up with the existing hype around the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’. The team is planning to release another teaser.

Advertisement

The second teaser from the makers of Radhe Shyam would introduce the female lead Pooja Hegde’s role in the pan-India movie. Editors are on duty, so as to cut a special teaser, which is to be unveiled on the auspicious day of Diwali. Pooja Hegde’s looks from the poster have already kept the hype sky-high. Now that a teaser is being made to introduce her role, her fans are excited.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romantic tale, imbibed with thriller elements. Prabhas plays a palmist in this upcoming thriller, as referred to in the teaser released earlier.

Radhe Shyam is all set for a huge release in January, to compete with other Telugu biggies ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, ‘Bheemla Nayak’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Bangarraju’.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ upcoming mythological drama ‘Adipurush’ is amongst the most anticipated movies in recent times. Touted to be a visual extravaganza, the movie is expected to be a treat for VFX fans.

Prabhas, who is busy with back-to-back shoots, has joined the team ‘Adipurush’. The current shooting schedule of Adipurush is taking place in Mumbai and is to be wrapped up by the end of next month. Director Om Raut is planning to wrap up the shooting before the movie enters into the post-production phase, which needs heavy VFX and graphical representation.

Must Read: Antim Trailer Out! Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma Set To Bring Back ‘Seetis & Taalis’ Along With The Audience To Cinema Halls!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube