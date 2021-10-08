Advertisement

Samantha has penned an emotional note and shared it with her fans on social media where she’s talking about various things including people claiming that she has had affairs, never wanted children and have had abortions. This is the first time the beauty has spoken after announcing her split with her husband Naga Chaitanya a few days ago.

The Family Man actress is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the South film industry and got married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017.

Sharing the note on her Twitter account, Samantha wrote, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.”

Samantha continued, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

As soon as her note viral, her fans from across the globe starting pouring in love and support for the beauty.

Meanwhile, announcing the split, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media accounts and wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

What are your thoughts on Sam’s Twitter note? Tell us in the comments below.

