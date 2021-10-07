Advertisement

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year. She says she enjoys the whole hustle of being on a set.

The actress is currently shooting for ‘F3’ in the South, then she has ‘Dost Yaar’ in Bollywood and is the shoot for ‘MasterChef’ Telugu. She also has ‘Plan A Plan B’ in Hindi and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ down south.

Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set and getting on another immediately after. It is hectic to transport yourself mentally from one place to another because the characters and their environment are different.

Tamannaah Bhatia added, “But that’s where the homework comes in. The process of understanding the script and the role before going on floors is what makes the switching relatively easy.”

Talking about Tamannaah’s upcoming films, F3 also stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. It is expected to be a laughter bonanza, much on the lines of its predecessor “F2” which was released in 2019.

