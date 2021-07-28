Tamannaah Bhatia To Treat Her Fans With A 'Special' Dance Song In Varun Tej's Ghani

Advertisement

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance sequence in the upcoming boxing drama film “Ghani” starring Varun Tej. She calls it fun working with the Telugu star.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: “Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative.”

The choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat will choreograph the number for Tamannaah Bhatia.

“Ghani” is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Bollywood actress Saiee M. Manjrekar.

Tamannaah will also be seen playing Varun Tej’s sister-in-law in the upcoming Telugu film “F3”.

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of “Maestro”, “Seetimaarr” and “Gurthunda Seethakalam”.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has been acting for 16 years now. She has won a large fan base as one of the top glam queens of the South, and has also impressed as an actress of substance with select roles. She feels her idea is to not let any particular image dictate the kind of work she wants to do.

Tamannah made her acting debut in 2005 at the age of 15 with the Hindi film “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”. The same year, she made her Telugu debut with “Sri” and the following year she made her Tamil debut with “Kedi”.

“I have evolved as a person and at every different point of time. I have continuously worked, so for me, most of my life is divided into the films I have worked on. I enjoy it. For me, it is as new as it was on the first day,” Tamannaah told IANS.

