Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says she has seen a lot more successful films in the South.

Tamannaah is one of the most prominent names in the South film industry and has even featured in Bollywood with films such as “Himmatwala”, “Entertainment”, “Humshakals” and “Tutak Tutak Tutiya”.

Asked between south or Bollywood films which one is the most difficult to headline, Tamannaah Bhatia told IANS, “I saw a lot more successful films in the south and it just is very simple. The industries work in exactly the same fashion. There is no difference in the work. At the end, wherever you get success that place accepts you a lot more right?”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has starred in Southern blockbusters including the “Baahubali” franchise, “Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavanace”, “K.G.F: Chapter 1” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy” among many others, aspires to reach out to a global audience.

She said, “I feel I got that in and received that kind of love and fan following in the south and I aspire that the kind of work I am doing I will be able to reach out and continue to reach out to a more pan-India and hopefully global audience.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the web series “November Story” on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is now gearing up for the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller “Andhadhun”. The Telugu version is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

