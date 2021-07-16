The much talked-about digital series Baahubali: Before The Beginning has been making headlines recently for its casting coop. As per a media report, South star Nayanthara has been roped in for a pivotal role.

5As of now, Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi has stepped into the shoes of Sivagami in the story that charts her journey to becoming the queen of Mahismati.

Even though reports in peepingmoon.com state that Nayanthara has been roped in for Baahubali: Before The Beginning, details regarding her role are kept under wraps. The production house is waiting for the monsoons to get over so that they can build the lavish set of Mahismati, the site added.

Baahubali: Before The Beginning is expected to go on floors by September. Reports suggest that the series was earlier shot and wrapped in 2018 but the final product was not satisfactory. Hence, the series will be shot again with a fresh cast.

Talking about Baahubali: Before The Beginning, previous media reports stated that new directors have also been brought on board the show. The source had said, “Keeping Netflix’s vision for the show in mind, Bollywood directors Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta have been roped into helm the venture.”

