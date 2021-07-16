While being indoors for over a year now, many of us have picked up the art of cooking by ourselves. Countless cooking shows and recipe videos later, we now whip up some decent dishes. At the same time, we are always looking for new, easy and quick recipes or are eager to know about the rich heritage and story behind some of India’s most famous dishes. So here’s a compilation of the best Indian food and cooking shows to binge on.

Raja, Rasoi aur Anya Kahaniyan:

This docu-series brings out the diversity in cultures, traditions and delicacies that exist across India with each episode focusing on a single state and its royal heritage. The show highlights how each state in India boasts of a unique sense of spice and flavours, which are often tied to the rich history of the area. It’s a delight to see the creators of the show uncover the unique culinary gems of each state.

Streaming on Netflix

MasterChef India:

Based on the hugely popular Masterchef Australia series, the Indian counterpart brings together Indian culinary experts like Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor and Ranveer Brar to help home cooks realise their dream. In an intensely fought competition, home chefs’ lives are transformed as they experiment with cuisines, ingredients, and take their passion for cooking to great new heights.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

You Got Chefd Season 3:

You Got Chef’d by lifestyle channel Gobble is an interesting show where celebrities share their experiences, travel stories, cooking tales, fails and bonds with the chef and mixologist over travel nostalgia, food and drinks. You Got Chef’d Season 3 presented by Dewars will bring together celebrities like Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Rohan Joshi who will explore different international destinations & cuisine inside a studio with Chef Ranveer Brar. #DoubleIsBetter being the theme of the latest season, the activities will be double the difficulty for the guests as they attempt to make a visually “wow” dish just by looking at its picture.

Streaming on Gobble

Masters of Taste:

World-renowned chef and former Masterchef Australia judge, Gary Mehigan’s show, ‘Masters of Taste’ showcase the rich Indian flavours through some of the renowned Indian chefs and restaurants. As a foreigner navigating the Indian kitchens, and sourcing produces, he learns different styles, techniques, flavours, and recipes and recreates them in his own style, while staying true to the legacy behind the dishes.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Mummy ka Magic:

Actress turned chef, Chinu Vaze, joins the hugely popular Mummy Ka Magic for its 16th season. The show, featuring celebrity moms, is a lighthearted cooking show that has found its niche in the india market due to its focus on simple yet tasty child-friendly recipes. Tune in to watch Chef Chinu create magic with her attractive plating, a colourful spread of food and ingredients that are healthy, yet enjoyable for children.

Streaming on YouTube

