Today is yet another black day for the entertainment industry. We lost Balika Vadhu fame actress Surekha Sikri in the morning. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Condolences for the family are pouring in from all across. Avinash Mukherjee is now opening up about working with the veteran actress. Read on for details.

It had been a while now that Surekha was suffering from illness. She even suffered a brain stroke yesterday and fans were praying for her speedy recovery. Her manager today morning confirmed the news of her passing away.

Avinash Mukherjee who played Jagya in Balika Vadhu has now shared his experience working with Surekha Sikri. He told Times Of India, “I think Surekha Sikri ma’am is one the best actors in the world. Not just in Indian television, film industry but in the entire world ever born. People feel that Heath Ledger’s work was amazing in Batman as Joker and I feel she can be easily compared to him as an actor. I feel she can’t be compared to anyone, she is just par excellence. I don’t know where she gets acting from.”

Avinash Mukherjee continued, “As a kid I would always ask Surekha ma’am from where do you get acting and she would tell me, it’s experience. So, I totally believe that acting can’t be learnt and only experience can make you a better actor. Then there were actors like Anup Soni, Smita Bansal, Satish Sharma and everyone else. They would all teach us so many things while working with them. Be it diction, body language or technicalities, they would always teach us something or other.”

Shashank Vyas, who played the older Jagya also told the portal, “When I saw her working on the sets of Balika Vadhu at the age of 65 I was mind blown. She is a legend and she is a great artist. No medium can match-up to her talent. I have met so many theatre artist and everyone has always praised her. When I met her I asked her about her health. She looked weak, but the voice was still very powerful. I feel blessed to be able to talk to her.”

Rest in peace, Surekha Sikri.

