Indian Idol 12 is so close to its finale and the buzz is an all-time high. The top 6 finalists were announced last week and the competition is really tough. Fans were really upset when Ashish Kulkarni couldn’t make the cut last week. Recently, Mohd Danish too revealed his top 3 contestants. He’s now opening up on all the trolls targeting Shanmukhapriya.

It was just yesterday when Danish made a lot of noise over his take on the Top 3. The now-eliminated contestant was quite diplomatic with his answer. He even went onto say that he’d make every single contestant a winner if it was within his power.

Mohd Danish spoke about a lot of Indian Idol 12 controversies in his latest conversation with the Bollywood Life. Talking about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s romance, he denied the rumours. The aspiring singer claims that all the Indian Idol 12 contestants are well-knit and there aren’t any romantic angles. Furthermore, he also broke his silence on Shanmukhapriya being mercilessly trolled.

Mohd Danish said, “What she does, no one can do. What she does is not normal. All decisions are based on people’s votes. As a singer or listener and with all the knowledge that I have about music. Shanmukhapriya mein kuch toh khaas hai. So many legendary judges come on the show and they all appreciate her. So I don’t understand these controversies. I am sure she will keep entertaining people.”

Reacting to the alleged romantic angles, Danish added, “We all are like a family. We all share a great bond. There is nothing being done for TRP. I don’t think there is any love angle. They are great friends and share a great bond. But I don’t know if there is love.”

