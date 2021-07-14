The singing reality shows Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines this year for all the wrong reasons. The season received backlash since the beginning and now the show once landed in controversy after one of the top-performing contestants Ashish Kulkarni was shown the exit door.

Advertisement

Kulkarni, a Pune resident, is a trained classical singer and had been one of the favourites among the judges. However, after he was evicted netizens took to social media and called his elimination was ‘unfair’. Now the singer has opened up about the furore.

Advertisement

Ashish Kulkarni in a conversation with ETimes TV claimed that he doesn’t think his elimination was unfair. He even called his journey on the show life-changing. He said, “I won’t say I am disappointed. I am very happy that I made it this far. I had never imagined in my life that I would get an opportunity to sing in front of such stalwarts. I am missing all the contestants and judges. We had become one family. Even they are missing me, but at the end of the day we have to understand it is part of a competition and this is how the competition works. We have accepted this fact and now I am preparing for the future.”

The singer also talked about the love he has been recieving on social media during his sting on Indian Idol 12. He said, “It feels amazing, next level. I had never imagined that I could get so much love from the audience. They have showered me with so much love and support. I am just overwhelmed with the love and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. All the messages, tweets that they have written, I’ve read them all and I will try my best that in future whatever I do, I am able to give my best.”

Talking about fans’ claim over his unfair elimination, Ashish Kulkarni said, “I don’t think the decision is unfair. It is completely the audience and judges’ decision and I totally respect it. I just want to say that we all contestants have come on the show to celebrate music in Indian Idol 12. I would like to be a part of the show till the time the audience feels I should be part of it. I understand ‘Logon ko naarazgi ke peeche bhi unka pyaar ki chupa hua hai’… My only aim was to go on the stage and celebrate music and to give tribute to the music directors whose songs I am singing. I feel nothing can be bigger than music, not even the competition. During the pandemic, it was our responsibility to bring a smile to people’s face and entertain them. I feel lucky that I was able to be on the show and I could entertain the viewers and could earn so much love. I just want nobody to get eliminated now and all the six should be announced as the winner. Because they all are brilliant.”

Must Read: Indian Idol 12 Judge Manoj Muntashir Amid Netizens Calling Ashish Kulkarni’s Elimination ‘Unfair’: “Saw Him In The Top 3”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube