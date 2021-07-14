Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is wrapped around a plethora of controversies. This season has been at the receiving end of backlash ever since its beginning. Things took a toll when Amit Kumar called out the poor performances during Kishore Kumar special episode. Ever since, sob stories, fake romantic angles and there’s so much that the show is accused of. The latest one was the unfair elimination of Ashish Kulkarni.

Fans were really upset when Ashish was eliminated in the last week. Much-talked-about contestant of this season, Shanmukhapriya, was also a part of the bottom 2 but fortunately made the cut. But many felt that the decision was unfair and trolls followed on Twitter soon after.

Advertisement

Now, Manoj Muntashir has opened up about Ashish Kulkarni’s elimination and has expressed his disappointment over the same. The Indian Idol 12 judge told TOI, “I am sad about his elimination. He was one of my top favourites. I saw him as one of the Top 3.”

As soon as Ashish Kulkarni got eliminated, Twitter was flooded with backlash on Indian Idol 12. Many claimed that Shanmukhapriya was being unfairly favoured by the makers. Many others expressed how they thought Ashish would win the show.

Previously, singer Javed Ali had shared how one of the contestants who was good with his talks won a reality shows that he was judging.

“Let me tell you that people want entertainment and masala; they are intrigued to know about their lifestyle. Like recently, I myself participated in a show and spoke about the hurdles in my early days. But thinking of it on the other side, I want to tell you that a contestant I was judging not long ago went on to, unfortunately, win a music reality show simply because he could appeal with his talking. Still, I would say at the end of the day, it’s an individual’s personal opinion whom to vote for. I don’t think anybody is compelled to vote for any particular contestant,” Javed Ali had shared.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Indian Idol 12 updates!

Must Read: Ram Kapoor’s New Sports Car ‘Porsche 911’ Costs 1.8 Crores & Is A Beautiful Beast!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube