Ram Kapoor is one actor who had impressed all with his talent on the small screen and big. After starring in several hit projects, including Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Student Of The Year, Loveyatri, Baar Baar Dekho, the actor has now treated himself with an electrifying sports car. Wondering which? Well, Mr Kapoor is now the proud owner of a blue Porsche estimated at around 1.8 crores.

Over the weekend, Porsche India posted a picture to their social media featuring the TV-turned-film actor posing with his new car. Scroll below to have a look at Ram posing with his new sports car and details about the beast.

As per their social media post, Ram has purchased a Gentian blue metallic 911 Carrera S. Sharing a picture of Ram Kapoor posing with the showroom’s employees on their Instagram handle, Porsche India wrote, “Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai.” It continued reading, “Here’s welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come.”

As per the car manufacturer’s official website, the Porsche 911 Carrera S has a twin-turbo configuration engine. The beast of a car has a top speed of 308 km/h and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. It comes with 331 kW/450 PS [Power (kW)/Power (PS)]. As per carwale, Ram Kapoor’s latest purchase cost Rs 1.84 Crore (Avg. Ex-Showroom price). It comes with six cylinders and has a maximum engine speed of 7,500 1/min and a max torque of 530 Nm. Besides the blue, the car is also available in jet black, lava orange, Miami blue, python green and more.

Congratulation, Ram on the purchase of this powerful beast.

