Since a while now, Pavitra Rishta 2 has left many viewers excited. It was soon after Sushant Singh Rajput passing away, that rumours of a new season began doing the rounds. Initially, it was being said that the show will be a tribute to SSR. But now it seems Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are coming up with a new story altogether. Fans aren’t happy about it all and have bombarded #BoycottPavitraRishta2 on Twitter.

It was just a day back when Ankita and Shaheer posed with a clapperboard as the shooting began. The actress is back with her portrayal as Archana but it is Sheikh who will be replacing Sushant as Manav. SSR fans are till date demanding the CBI verdict. With all of this happening, they’re left further disheartened.

Twitter, since today morning, has been flooded with Twitter demanding a boycott on Pavitra Rishta 2. Fans have shared their disappointment over replacing Sushant Singh Rajput in the show. Many have even drawn cross marks on the picture featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav and Archana.

A netizen wrote, “No one will be able to take Sushant’s place. @itsSSR Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottBullywood #BoycottPavitraRishta2”

No one will be able to take Sushant's place. @itsSSR

🌿🌸💫✨🦋🌼🦋✨💫🌸🌿 Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottBullywood #BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/Ngb8egjvrn — 🌿🌸🦋SUSMITA🦋🌸🌿 Justice4SSR (@Susmita68334340) July 12, 2021

Another wrote, “Sushant started his career from Manav. He showed his real nature in his role. Please don’t make money on name of Sushant. @anky1912 @ektarkapoor #BoycottPavitraRishta2 Our Manav Only Sushant”

Sushant started his career from Manav.

He showed his real nature in his role.

Please don't make money on name of Sushant.@anky1912 @ektarkapoor #BoycottPavitraRishta2

Our Manav Only Sushant 🦋 pic.twitter.com/VJmhQAHU4D — 🦋🍃G R V🍃🦋 (@ssrfan011) July 12, 2021

“Can you please tell us @ektarkapoor What’s the need of doing second season of this show”Pavitra Rishta”? As Sushant is not between us Did U really think anyone can able to replace Bhram mein ho toh baahar aa jao As we all will #BoycottPavitraRishta2 OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT,” question another.

Can you please tell us @ektarkapoor

What's the need of doing second season of this show"Pavitra Rishta"?

As Sushant is not between us

Did U really think anyone can able to replace him❓

Bhram mein ho toh baahar aa jao

As we all will #BoycottPavitraRishta2

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT — Neha Singh Rajput(SSRF)🇮🇳🦋 (@NehaSin75566658) July 12, 2021

Another tweet read, “Ekta Kapoor sd not hv started Pavitra Rishta, i mean its a cheap way to mk money & play wt ppl emotion. If PR2 was planned b4 SSR death then c cd understand but announcing PR2 after SSR death n replacing Manav is a bad decision Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR #BoycottPavitraRishta2”

Ekta Kapoor sd not hv started Pavitra Rishta, i mean its a cheap way to mk money & play wt ppl emotion. If PR2 was planned b4 SSR death then c cd understand but announcing PR2 after SSR death n replacing Manav is a bad decision Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR #BoycottPavitraRishta2 — Ekta Sethi Sharma 🇮🇳 (@EktaSet59688321) July 12, 2021

Check out some other tweets targeting Ankita Lokhande and Pavitra Rishta 2 team below:

God will fry you in boiled oil nautakita…..

Wait for Karma @anky1912 #BoycottPavitraRishta2 #BoycottAnkitaLokhande

Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT https://t.co/VHboYkHLTH — Sushjaan 2.0 ❤🇮🇳 (@JahnaviArya2) July 12, 2021

If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again . Such a fake lady😠🤒. Thank god SSR was break-up with her.#BoycottPavitraRishta2 Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR#SSRians pic.twitter.com/vFVKYuaIR0 — Scarcastic memer (@scarcasticmemer) July 13, 2021

Strange, U had blocked me Mr. Shaheer Sheikh. A precautionary measure? Whatever respect you had earned through the role U played as Arjuna, you lost it.

There was & there will be only one ‘Manav’, that’s Sushant Singh Rajput #BoycottPavitraRishta2 Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR pic.twitter.com/af8twpS4HM — PIYALI 🇮🇳 (@BH_Piyali) July 12, 2021

Do you think it is fair to trend #BoycottPavitraRishta2?

