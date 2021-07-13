Aly Goni Left Furious, Quits Twitter After Troll Abuses His Sister & Jasmin Bhasin: “Hell With This…”

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been spreading a lot of love ever since he came out of the show. Fans are more than excited every single time they see him with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The duo was recently vacationing in Goa with the actor’s sister. But the trolls have left him furious after they abused his sister. Read on for details.

As most know, Jasmin celebrated her 31st birthday on 28th June. To mark the special occasion, Aly along with his sister and her husband travelled to Goa. The Naagin actress also shared many pictures from their vacay on her social media account.

Advertisement

But there seem to be some trolls that have mercilessly targeted Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s sister Ilham Goni. Looking at it all, Aly got really mad and threatened the haters to not target his family. The actor who was left fuming then announced a break from Twitter.

Aly Goni tweeted, “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this.”

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

In another tweet, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared, “I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people. peace out.”

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people ❤️ peace out ✌️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin reacted to the whole matter too. The actress tweeted, “I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love”

I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love ❤️ — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 11, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: “Indian Idol 12 Is Scripted,” Slam Netizen After Shanmukhapriya Gets Saved & Ashish Kulkarni Is Eliminated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube