After a successful season in Naagin 5, Ekta Kapoor is already looking forward to the upcoming season. Last season, we saw Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra entertain the viewers. It was Niyati Fatnani who was recently reported to have been roped in for the 6th season. But is Riddhima Pandit joining her too? Read on for all the details.

As most know, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with Naagin 6 and the casting process is underway. It is said that the auditions are being conducted behind the curtains for the team to come up with an excellent cast. Nazar actress Niyati Fatnani was the first one who had previously said to have made the cut!

Now, as per recent reports, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Riddhima Pandit has been roped in alongside Niyati Fatnani to play the leading role in Naagin 6. This isn’t the first time that the actress will be uniting with Ekta Kapoor. They share a great bonding off-screen and her performance in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant is enough to do the talking.

Previously, we informed you about how Niyati Fatnani had been on the radar of Ekta Kapoor for a while now. The actress was earlier roped in for Naagin 5 but things couldn’t work out for reasons unknown. Later, Surbhi Chandna was signed up as the leading lady.

A source close to SpotboyE earlier informed about Naagin 6 as “Auditions are being done for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are high chances that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the show. The actress was also considered for season 5 but Surbhi Chandana was finalized later. But this time the makers are keen on finalizing Niyati for the role”

