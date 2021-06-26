The big news is out for all Cricket lovers! Yes, the T20 World Cup 2021 has finally been announced. What’s more exciting is that the competition will start right after the final of IPL 2021. Expectedly, fans are going crazy and it’s totally visible on Twitter. Our favourite meme templates like Phir Hera Pheri and Mirzapur are back to work.

As per the official announcement, T20 World Cup starts on 17th October 2021 and ends on November 14. The contest will be held in UAE. It will kick off with just a 1-day gap after IPL 2021 ends. IPL’s remaining matches will be played from 17th September to 15th October. It’s a double bonanza for all Cricket lovers and calls for a meme party!

Have a look at some hilarious memes:

#BREAKING T20 WC is coming soon

Starting from October 17 After 2 days #IPL2021 final and wc final on 14 Nov. Fans reaction:- pic.twitter.com/o89cEUUB54 — ASHFAQUE IQUBAL अशफाक इकबाल। (@Ashfaque_iqubal) June 26, 2021

#T20WorldCup2021#IPL2021#BREAKING T20 WC is coming soon

Starting from October 17 After 2 days #IPL2021 final and wc final on 14 Nov. Fans reaction pic.twitter.com/leM7SUGocw — Arbaz kalia (@arbazkalia_k) June 26, 2021

#IPL2021 and #T20WorldCup both are coming soon Indian players right know :- pic.twitter.com/t1FL4hHIQl — Funny Boy (@FunnyBoy9102) June 26, 2021

Are you excited about T20 World Cup and IPL 2021’s remaining matches? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 was suspended on 4th May due to COVID-19’s second wave in India. Despite being held in a bio-bubble some of the players were tested positive for the virus, and hence the decision was taken. In total 29 matches have been played with Delhi Capitals ruling the point table. Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are at 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

