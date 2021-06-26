The battle that took a legal turn between Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut continues to be on. The last time Kangana failed to mark her attendance in the court, she was summoned by the authority. Now the actor has asked the court to exempt her from personal appearance in the hearing and even promised that it will not affect the court proceedings by anyways.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar filed a Defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut after she dragged her name during talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death row on news channels. Now, the actor has filed an application for exemption from personal appearance in front of the Andheri Magistrate Court. Though Akhtar’s lawyer did oppose the plea, the court accepted it. Read on to know what Kangana had to say in her application.

Filing an application for non-appearance, Kangana Ranaut in her plea as per India Today wrote, “one of the top-most actresses of the Hindi film industry and has won several prestigious awards including National Awards, and has also been honoured with Padma Shri, fourth-highest civilian award in India.”

It further states that “by virtue of being an actress, she needs to travel to different parts of the country and even to international locations for professional commitments. That there are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations (in different parts of the country as well as international locations), wherein the Applicant essentially needs to participate as an Actress.”

“attending the dates of trial on regular basis will require her to travel miles from different work locations to Mumbai, thereby causing undue hardships.” Kangana Ranaut concludes her plea by saying she could incur a heavy financial loss. Kangana has promised that her non-appearance “shall not come in the way of the proceedings with trial and she will appear through her advocate.” She has further said that “she has no objection if the evidence is recorded in her absence.”

The next hearing is on July 27, 2021. Javed Akhtar’s lawyer will be filing their say on Kangana Ranaut’s plea. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

