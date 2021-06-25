Actress Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday, and she shared three glammed-up pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

“Making my years count, instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove,”she wrote along side the images, clicked by her daughter Samaira Kapur.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Karisma is dressed in an animal print top, black pants, and, black heels. The pictures had garnered over 177,880 likes by the evening.