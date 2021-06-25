Actress Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday, and she shared three glammed-up pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.
“Making my years count, instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove,”she wrote along side the images, clicked by her daughter Samaira Kapur.
In the pictures, Karisma is dressed in an animal print top, black pants, and, black heels. The pictures had garnered over 177,880 likes by the evening.
Warm birthday wishes poured in from celebrities like Manish Malhotra to Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor on social media.
“Happy birthday! You’re kind and beautiful…. From the inside. That’s what truly counts ! Lots of love,” wrote Saba Ali Khan, sister-in-law of Karisma’s sister Kareena.
Previously, when Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a super excited aunt Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a throwback photograph of her younger sister Kareena clicked after her birth.
“That’s my sis when she was a newborn and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove,” Karisma shared on Instagram.
Kareena’s aunt Neetu Kapoor also shared a note of congratulations. Neetu shared a family photograph on her Instagram story and wrote: “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif one more addition to the cuties.”
Earlier in the day, Kareena’s cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared on her Instagram story: “Congratulations Bebo and Saif. #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan.”
Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan who was born on December 20, 2016.
