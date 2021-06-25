Actress Ananya Panday on Friday posted a throwback photo from the time she was a few months old, with a twist of humour to go in the caption.

The picture on Instagram shows Ananya as a two-month-old baby with wind-blown hair, resembling a Mohawk hairstyle. She lies in a sun lounger at a beach, and mom Bhavana Panday in a bikini can be seen lounging in the background.

“I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial,” Ananya Panday captioned the image.

Ananya Panday post received a lot of comments and reactions. Bhavana Panday wrote: “Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old.” Farah Khan commented, “Chck out bhav’s bikini.” Dia Mirza reacted, “M- awwwww – hawk.”

Ananya will be seen in several upcoming films. The actress will star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. This film was recently in the news for rumours suggesting it will be going the digital way. Rubbishing these rumours, Vijay said that his film will make more than 200 crore at the theatres. It is being jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Ananya Panday will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone.

