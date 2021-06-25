Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film’s release has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the latest report speculates the release date of the film.

Sooryavanshi was originally supposed to released last year in May but the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown disrupted the plan. The film was then reportedly scheduled for April 30 but Maharasthra once again went to lockdown and the release was once again postponed indefinitely.

Now, the whole of Bollywood is expecting to get the industry back on its feet after the adverse effects of two lockdowns. Multiplex owners and single screen owners are also expecting eagerly to reopen cinemas with a big film and get rid off the dry spell implicated due to the lockdowns.

Previous internal reports claimed that Rohit Shetty’s film will be released during Diwali but apparently the makers have changed their mind and release the film early. BollywoodLife reports that the makers of Sooryavanshi are planning to release the film during the Independence Day weekend this year. Given the theme of the film and patriotic fervour around the 15th of August, the makers believe that Independence Day is the perfect period to release the tentpole film.

That being said, it’s still pretty speculative and an official announcement of the film will be made only after the COVID-19 situation and its resultant lockdown ease up to a great extent.

While Sooryavanshi is helmed by Rohit Shetty, Reliance Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have produced the film. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film will also see extended cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Singham and Simmba.

So what do you think about Sooryavanshi’s release at Independence Day weekend? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

