Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna were yet another couple formed inside the Bigg Boss house. Although their relationship started on a great note, and it seemed they would end up getting married, they rather had an ugly breakup. In fact, the head over heels in love couple even got engaged on national television when they participated in Nach Baliye. But did you know, the actor put up a series of tweets that hinted at their controversial breakup?

Things went downhill after the dance reality show ended, and their breakup speculations made it to the news. This went onto shatter all the UpMa fans, but a ray of hope for them was a secret meeting of Karishma and Upen at a restaurant in Bandra. Both the actors were papped exiting the eatery. While their fans assumed it to be a patch-up meet, a series of tweets put up by Upen right after hinted at their controversial breakup.

In his indirect tweets, Upen Patel accused Karishma Tanna of playing the victim card and someone who lied to make herself look good. He continued with his tweets and then posted some quotes on being cheated, on which he tagged the actress. The messages read, “The worst feeling in the world is knowing you have been used and lied to, Always, always trust your gut instincts. If you feel something is wrong, it usually is.” Check out the posts below:

Indeed! Upen Patel was heartbroken, and his tweets hint that Karishma Tanna might have cheated on him, and they parted ways due to an unknown yey ugly reason.

Months later, Karishma, in an interview, addressed her breakup with Upen. She had said, “Sometimes there is no answer to what went wrong. Sometimes two wonderful people or good souls are not meant to be together. That’s what happened to us. He is a wonderful soul. We connected very strongly, but things didn’t move the way we wanted it to. It’s not that I don’t want to settle down, or I am jumping from one relationship to another. We both wanted to settle down, but if we don’t see our future together, then it’s better to part ways.”

Well, ultimately, whatever happens, happens for a reason. Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna may have been crazy for each other, but the truth is that they ended on a very ugly note.

