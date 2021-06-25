Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has been in controversies for a while now. It is her political views that time and again grab the eyeballs. But this time, things have gotten way out of hands as the actress has been arrested. That too, over threatening to kill somebody. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

It all happened after Payal abused and threatened her society’s chairperson. She allegedly threatened him on social media but later deleted her post. Unfortunately, followers are too quick to miss out on something so controversial and the damage was already done!

Advertisement

Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the Satellite police in Ahmedabad for threatening to kill the chairperson and abusing him. More details are awaited on the matter. But this isn’t the first time that she’s been embroiled in a legal case.

Previously, Payal Rohatgi was in trouble over her derogatory tweets on Muslim women. Mumbai court had even conducted a probe on the matter.

“No individual has the right to make fun of any custom or rites of other community. Prima Facie above tweets show disregard against Muslim women and Community. Technical investigation about tweets is necessary to proceed against accused. Such investigation can be conducted through police only,” the order by the court read.

Just not that, back in 2019, Rajasthan police had Payal Rohatgi over her controversial video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru.

“I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google .. Freedom of Speech is a joke,” Payal had herself tweeted.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Payal Rohatgi arrest.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour To Nehha Pendse, Shubhangi Atre – Here’s How Much These Actors Earn Per Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube