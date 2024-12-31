Actress Payal Rohatgi has often been surrounded by several controversies. She tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh in July 2022, but the couple usually grab several eyeballs for getting into ugly fights, which Payal also shares publicly on her Youtube channel. However, before marrying Sangram, she was in a relationship with Rahul Mahajan. Not only this, but she had once alleged that Mahajan was abusive towards her during the course of their relationship.

Payal Rohatgi’s Allegations On Rahul Mahajan

Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan started dating after participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 2. Their close proximity to the show had grabbed several eyeballs back then. However, after their breakup, Mahajan tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly, whom he had selected amongst several other contestants on the reality show, Rahul Dulhania Le Jayega. Rohatgi had opened up about her alleged abusive relationship with him after their breakup. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Payal revealed to a publication, “He did hit me twice. Once, he banged my head against the door. When Rahul is angry, he completely loses his mind.”

For the unversed, Rahul Mahajan’s marriage with Dimpy Ganguly did not last long either after the latter alleged domestic violence allegations. Payal Rohatgi had also broken her silence on the same. The 36 China Town actress said, “When I spoke out about Dimpy and Rahul in a previous interview, Dimpy denied everything and said that all was fine between her and Rahul, but the next day, the news of him beating her came out. This itself speaks a lot about how much was fine between them.”

Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s ugly fights on the former’s vlogs also grab eyeballs time and again. Netizens have often criticized the actress accusing her of allegedly highlighting their marital discord for publicity. On the work front, she was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, wherein she emerged as the first runner-up.

