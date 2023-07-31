As brutal as it may sound, Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan clearly isn’t lucky in love. He was previously married to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly before tying the knot with Natalya Ilina in 2018. Latest reports suggest the couple is headed for divorce and the decision was taken last year! Scroll below for more details.

Rahul is the son of former union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 2, which witnessed him as one of the finalists. He went on to be a part of several other seasons of reality show along with conducting his own swayamvar show, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. He also participated with second wife Dimpy Ganguly in Nach Baliye 5 and Natalya in Smart Jodi.

A source close to Times of India now reveals that Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina had filed for divorce last year. “Compatibility issues were there between the two since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year and have filed for divorce,” the report stated.

It remains unknown whether the divorce is underway or has been finalized. However, a close friend of Rahul Mahajan shared that the Indian entertainer was devastated post the dark phase of his life. “He was absolutely shattered after the breakup. Now he is doing fine. He is getting back to life. He was not in a great state the last year. Now, he is hoping to find love. He has also decided to not talk about his personal life due to his past experiences,” they revealed.

The development also got in touch with Rahul, who refused to delve into details of his personal life. He reacted, “I want to keep my private life private. I would not like to comment on anything. I do not discuss what’s happening in my personal life even with my friends. By the way, I’m doing well.”

Rahul Mahajan tied the knot with Shweta Singh in 2006 but ended the relationship after 2 years. His marriage with Dimpy Ganguly ended after 5 years in 2015.

