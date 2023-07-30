Salman Khan is currently hosting the digital version of Bigg Boss which returned with its second season, a month back. After hosting the 16th season, the superstar returned with the digital version replacing the previous host Karan Johar. However, Salman has been in the headlines owing to different issues he’s been addressing on Weekend Ka Vaar. But the superstar has been at the receiving end ever since he was seen bashing one of the contestants Elvish Yadav.

A clip from the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode has surfaced on the web and the superstar is being trolled for humiliating the YouTuber. However, now a viral post suggests that it’s given a huge jolt to the superstar. Scroll down for details.

Just a while back, an Instagram user took to social media to share the alleged numbers of Salman Khan’s followers on the micro-blogging website. The post, which has gone viral, suggests that before his showdown with Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT he allegedly enjoyed a massive fan following of 66.8 million followers on Insta however after the episode took place, his followers have come down to 63.7 million followers.

However, according to the stats via Social Blade, Salman Khan’s Insta following never went over 66 million. From the past couple of days, his fan following is growing rapidly with over 20K follower adding to the numbers on an average basis. On 17 July, Salman had around 63.3 followers on Insta and now it has grown up to 63.6 (soon to be 66.7) million followers on Insta. Check out the stats below:

(Stats Via Social Blade)

Meanwhile, a social media user recently posted a clip from the recent episode as it sees the host Salman Khan bashing Elvish Yadav. The caption read, “He is Elvish Yadav, RW YouTuber. He is in Salman khan’s show #BiggBoss. Elvish used to abuse & malign Salman and his family. Today Salman showed elvish’s aukaat in show and called out his fake bot army. Hearing that Elvish started crying in live show but he didn’t repeat the words for Salman that he used to do in his YouTube videos. Elvish is not a Hindu, because a Hindu can’t be this fattu.” Check it out below:

He is Elvish Yadav, RW YouTuber. He is in Salman khan’s show #BiggBoss Elvish used to abuse & malign Salman and his family. Today Salman showed elvish’s aukaat in show and called out his fake bot army. Hearing that Elvish started crying in live show but he didn’t repeat the… pic.twitter.com/8liY1O9Uco — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 29, 2023

