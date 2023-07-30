If there’s one iconic comedy show that we’ve all grown up watching as kids it is ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’. From the stellar cast to the storyline to the characters, everything about the show was brilliant, and we can still watch the episodes on a loop repeatedly. In a recent interview, Rajesh Kumar, who played the character of Rosesh, left a mark on the hearts of fans with his incredible stint in the show and spoke about getting the voice right for his role. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While the show has a huge fan following, the cast got super famous post the success of the same. It stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, and Sumeet Raghavan in pivotal roles besides Rajesh.

Now talking to Rajshri Unplugged, Rajesh Kumar opened up on his character of Rosesh from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and said, “When Atish enacted the scene in front of me, everything just bounced over me. I asked him for 15 days to prepare for the role. For 15 days, I went out to find Rosesh. I didn’t understand what happened in those 15 days as I couldn’t find anyone. When I went for the audition, I started it at two in the afternoon and it went on till 10 at night. My audition went on for eight hours.”

And, the actor also revealed an interesting anecdote about finding the voice for his character and said, “I found Rosesh’s voice in the bathroom of my home. It was a very small bathroom so the voice would echo in there. In the echo, I found the voice of Rosesh. Finally, I got that treble and I would talk to everybody in that voice because I didn’t want to lose it.”

Haha, we’re thankful to Rajesh Kumar for portraying an iconic character in his own way on the screen in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

