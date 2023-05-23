Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was one of the most popular shows in the early 2000s, starring the iconic cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Years after the show went off the air, Satish, who played the fun-loving patriarch of the family, Indravadhan Sarabhai, opens up about the reason behind making the serial which now can be said to have a cult following. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

The show focused on the eccentric relationship between upper-class Maya Sarabhai and her daughter-in-law Monisha who proudly showcased her middle-class nuances, unhinged of bothering her mother-in-law with her antics. It featured a chic sense of humour, and although back then it may have gone off the air because of low TRP but with time, people enjoyed it, and it came back with a season 2 in 2017 after over a decade.

Satish Shah, in an interview with Rajshri, revealed that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was made for the upper crux of the society and how it initially failed to grab people’s attention. He said, “The makers of Sarabhai came to my house, and they narrated to me the whole story that there is a role of a father. I was listening to it seriously and told them, ‘Ok, let’s do it.’ When we started the show, it was taken off the air because it had low TRPs. I don’t want to blame anyone. We had worked sincerely. But people realised later when they again saw it and after that, it (TRP) went on rising.”

Satish continued, “The reason behind making the serial was that the channel, Star One, wanted to cater to the higher set of society. So the idea was to start an elite channel that would be enjoyed by the upper crust of society.”

Satish Shah, who played Indravadhan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, with a very carefree personality, irked some and seemed adorable to others. He recalled the same, “I have met girls who told me, ‘I would love to have a father-in-law like you.’ I have met guys who said, ‘I would love to have a father like you.’ I have met women who said, ‘I would hate to have a husband like you’.”

