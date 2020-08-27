After the lockdown has been lifted and the actors have begun shooting for their shows, the number of positive corona cases has increased. Another actor who has recently tested COVID positive is Rajesh Kumar.

The actor is popularly known for his role Rosesh in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Rajesh Kumar who had been away from the news for quite some time is making headlines for this unfortunate reason.

As per reports in Times Of India, he is asymptomatic which means that has no symptoms. It is also reported that he has been quarantined at home and is currently being treated.

Rajesh Kumar had started shooting for his new show, Excuse Me, Madam, a few days back, amidst the pandemic. He even shared the promo of his new show today on his Instagram handle before the news broke.

Earlier in an interview with the portal, the actor who is known for his comic timing was seen talking about his career, “In the pandemic, we are all trying to take it slow. While I would love a variety of roles, people for a long time assumed that I had moved away from showbiz and was focusing on farming. I enjoy farming even now, but my passion to act will continue.”

He further added, “I am currently reading many scripts and will finalise something soon.” Apart from Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, the actor is also better known for his characters in Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Pritam Pyare Aur Who, Neeli Chatri Waale and more.

Apart from Rajesh Kumar, we have also seen actors like Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Sachin Tyagi test positive for coronavirus.

We wish Rajesh Kumar a speedy recovery.

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube