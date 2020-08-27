Vijayendra Kumeria SLAMS Nassar Abdulla For His ‘Drugs In Bollywood’ Comment: “What Were You Tripping On?

The drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has started a whole new conversation about the use of drugs in Bollywood parties and among industry people. The latest to join this debate is veteran actor Nassar Abdulla. The veteran actor has made certain comments on the use of drugs by people in Bollywood and his comments did not go down well with Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria.

Nassar Abdulla said that while the use of drugs in very common in India, they are used excessively in Bollywood. While speaking to The Republic, the senior actor said, “Rave parties have been happening in India forever, especially in Mumbai. Drugs are available everywhere, they are being used in every industry. With Bollywood, it’s in excess.” He also said that while actors have to look a certain and behave a certain way their go-to option is drugs.

Now, these comments of Mr. Nazir Abdullah have clearly not gown down well with popular actor, Vijayendra Kumeria. The actor who shot to fame with the Colors TV daily, Udaan took to his official social media handle to express his displeasure.

Vijayendra Kumeria took to his Twitter handle to bash Mr. Nasir Abdullah. His tweet read, “#nassarabdulha what were you tripping on while talking so casually about consumption of drugs and narcotics on national tv..it seemed like you support this culture…sir have some shame…you call yourself a ‘senior citizen’ & a senior actor.. #shame #DestroyDrugCartel.”

#nassarabdulha what were you tripping on while talking so casually about consumption of drugs and narcotics on national tv..it seemed like you support this culture…sir have some shame…you call yourself a ‘senior citizen’ & a senior actor.. #shame #DestroyDrugCartel pic.twitter.com/58GDQsEJJM — vijayendra kumeria (@veejay_k) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut too had recently in a series of tweets opened the Pandora box on the drug usage in Bollywood. Her latest tweet read, “Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty, it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge.”

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

It is being reported that the Narcotics Bureau has also stepped into the investigations of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Do drop in your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan: “I Got Thrown Out Of My Own Movie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube