Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave their fans biggest news of this year as they made a big announcement today. Taking to social media, both announced that they are expecting a baby which is due for January 2021.

The news has broken like a storm on social media as #virushka started trending in no time. From fans to celebs everyone is sending out their good wishes to the couple. But what’s a celebration without memes?

As the star couple made the announcement, netizens started a meme fest as they couldn’t hold the excitement even for a moment. The best part is that there are so many memes which are genuinely funny and add up to the mood of celebrations. Have a look:

Isn’t that so good? We send out our heartiest wishes to Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has recently produced two projects for the OTT world. Both Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbul for Netflix proved to be a success among the netizens.

Meanwhile, Anushka opened up on how she is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the COVID pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions.

“Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,” said the actress.

