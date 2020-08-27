Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Relationship Timeline: The Pastel Love & A Lifetime Of Happiness!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s togetherness was special due to multiple reasons. First off, the Bollywood and Cricket combo is a super-hit. The two individually are reputed players in their respective fields. All in all, it was like the best of both worlds coming together. From pastel outfits to secret weddings at lavish locations, Virushka started a trend of their own.

From the first ad commercial to PDA at stadiums and the intimate ceremony – check out the complete relationship timeline of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma.

2013 – ‘Nothing To Hide’

Virat & Anushka first met on the sets of an ad commercial. The duo was shooting for a shampoo brand and their sizzling chemistry was quite evident then itself. As the tagline, they had ‘nothing to hide’ until what was coming ahead in future!

2014 – Caught In Action!

Love was in the air, quite literally. It began with a viral picture of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma holding hands in New Zealand. Soon after, rumours were rife that the cricketer even kept visiting sets of Anushka’s films – Bombay Velvet & PK. The actress began visiting stadiums to cheer for her lover.

However, the spark was ignited when Virat blew a kiss to Anushka during the match against Sri Lanka. It was his way of expressing love as he scored a half-century. The beauty kept blushing as she was present in the stands.

2015 – It’s OFFICIAL!

Anushka Sharma confessed to dating Kohli in March. The actress also spoke about the reason why she doesn’t talk about it openly. “The reason I don’t talk about it is because it takes away from my work. People don’t take people’s work seriously,” she said in a conversation with Filmfare.

Virat too did not hold back from praising his ladylove. When NH10 released, he went all gaga over his GF’s production. Kohli tweeted, “Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:)”

However, the rough patch hit when the viewers began blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s poor performance during the first test match against South Africa. This continued for long until reputed celebrities came into the scenario and supported the actress.

2016 – Too Much Or Too Less?

Virat finally broke his silence over the entire row. He took to his Twitter and slammed people who were shaming Anushka. “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity,” wrote the Indian cricket captain.

Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity pic.twitter.com/OBIMA2EZKu — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016

However, split rumours slowly started doing the rounds. Reason? The couple unfollowing each other on social media platforms. While nothing was official, reports stated that marriage was the subject of disagreement between both.

The couple was back again after a short split, and so were the wedding shenanigans. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech’s wedding later that year. Soon after, rumours around their engagement hit the gossip mill too.

However, the cricket expert set the records straight. He tweeted, “we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple…” Anushka too retweeted the post.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

2017 – The Secret Preps!

The year had a lot of positives. Virat and Anushka kept marking their presence at public events. They were stronger than ever. Virat even praised his lady love on Valentine’s Day. “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma,” he wrote with an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t help but praise Virushka’s look at Zaheer-Sagrika’s wedding. Both wore complimenting looks in black and it was the moment which made many await their big day.

Around the same time, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were even spotted house hunting with the Zero actress’ father.

Rumours around the wedding go viral this time. Thanks to ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, when Virat was announced to be rested for both events. The spark caught the fire a day after when Sharma and her parents were spotted heading to Europe. Virat Kohli too flew to Italy via Delhi.

…They Tie The Knot!

It was finally announced that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple made it official with an adorable post with the first pictures from their big day. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” read their statement.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

August, 2020 – They Turn THREE!

Virat took to his Instagram account and shared that the couple was expecting their first child together. A baby bump and the pregnancy glow was more than visible on Anushka’s face. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli captioned the post.

We wish Virat and Anushka a lifetime of happiness!

