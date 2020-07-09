Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Relationship Timeline: Love, Passion, Betrayal & More!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, they seemed a forever thing. Starting their relationship on a passionate mode, the couple ended up getting hitched in a hush-hush ceremony. Little did they know that all of it would end up just in a matter of months. Just like the unfortunate destruction of their Malibu home due to wildfires.

From The Last Song, which turned their beginning, to the unexpected end – here’s the complete timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship:

June, 2009 – Beginning of their romantic ‘Notebook’

The duo met on the sets of The Last Song. The film is an official adaptation of the Nicholas Spark book, The Notebook. They soon fell in love, and many even witnessed their ‘passionate makeout’ at the Nashville airport after the wrap up of the film. Later that year, in a conversation with Seventeen, the pop singer called Hemsworth her ‘best friend.’

March–June, 2010 – It’s OFFICIAL!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their relationship at the premiere of The Last Song. She held him around so tight that it was visible that he belonged to her. They even walked the red carpet together during an Oscars event. In June, Miley even confessed to how she had written a lot of songs for her beloved. Can’t Be Tamed was one of the inspirations.

August-November, 2010 – We’re On A Break!

Miley and Liam’s relation witnessed their first rough patch in August. They called it quits owing to their tough schedules. However, a month after they were back in love and of course, together. But wait, there came another breakup in November.

April, 2011 – Back Again!

The couple seemingly couldn’t get over each other. After witnessing an on-and off relationship, they were back together, yet again.

The couple appeared to be stronger than ever. They marked an appearance on several public events together. Hand in hand, and as expected, fans were all curious wondering what’s really cooking between the two.

March, 2012 – Are They Engaged?

Certain section of the fans started creating a stir around the ring on Miley Cyrus’ hand. However, the beauty clarified the rumours herself. She shut it all through her tweet that read, “I’m not engaged. I’ve worn this same ring on this finger since November! People just wanna find something to tal about! It’s a topaz people!”

I'm not engaged. I've worn this same ring on this finger since November! People just wanna find something to tal about! It's a topaz people! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2012

June, 2012 – BIG Announcement!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce their engagement. The actor proposed her ladylove with a 3.5 cart Neil Lane diamond ring. Confirming the same to People, The Climb singer said, “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam.”

2013 – Blame Game? It’s Over!

The year began with a getaway in Costa Rica. Liam was spotted shirtless on the beach and Miley rested in his arms.

In February, a report by Perez Hilton stated that the singer was having an affair with Ed Westwick. She busted all the rumours tweeting, “@perezhilton hope you find love one day but can you not fuck with mine. I’ve never been with Ed W in my life. I was at the studio last night”

@perezhilton hope you find love one day but can you not fuck with mine. I've never been with Ed W in my life. I was at the studio last night — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 8, 2013

Soon after, rumours were rife that the couple have called off the wedding. It all began with Miley removing the ring from her finger. Tired of it all, she decided to quit social media.

I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn't call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 6, 2013

But the ring was back again and so was she on Twitter.

It's a onezie PARTY 🌈 (of one) pic.twitter.com/2ldCmo12PY — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 20, 2013

Cut to September, Cyrus unfollowed Liam on Twitter. Her representative confirmed that their relationship was over. Around the same time, Hemsworth reportedly even made out with Eiza Gonzalez.

2014 – Moving On!

The Wrecking Ball singer started dating Patrick Schwarzenegger in November. Brother Chris Hemsworth took a dig at his to-be sister in law as well.

2015 – And Back Again!

The fling didn’t last long either. Patrick was spotted with another woman and they finally called it quits in April. One month late in July, Miley Cyrus identified herself as pansexual.

Months after, she was spotted with a costume similar to Liam Hemsworth. She even reportedly helped him adopt a dog. And there began the reconciliation rumours.

2016 – The Recovery!

The duo is spotted at a festival in Australia in January. Days after, fans ever notice that the engagement ring is back on her finger. So basically, they were engaged all over again. In fact, they are spotted multiple times together later that year and even spent the Christmas together.

2017 – Malibu & Lots Of Love!

The year started with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spending the New Year’s and Valentine’s Day together. Later in May, she announced her song Malibu, which was dedicated to Liam Hemsworth. She even performed it at the Billboards Music Awards that year and was in tears by the end of it. Aww!

2018 – Where It All Messed Up!

Cyrus deleted all her posts on Instagram in July. That sparked rumours that the couple has called it quits. However, Hemsworth rubbished it all with a sweet post on his Twitter ft. his love.

Liam Hemsworth shares this video with Miley, ending to the fake rumors of his "breakup".👀 pic.twitter.com/XyhbjFzZHp — 🤝 (@CyrusReports) July 19, 2018

In November, their Malibu home gets destructed due to the California wildfires. The singer even made a quirky comment when she mentioned how Liam Hemsworth “got a lot of action for saving the animals….Yeah, he got a lot of action.” This comment was made during an appearance at the Howard Stren Show.

In December that year, the couple gets hitched in a hush-hush wedding. Pictures were shared soon after and fans literally went berserk.

2019 – It’s OVER!

After hinting a couple of times that Miley hates being called a ‘wife’, the duo finally call it quits in August. Their representative told People, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While it is reported that Liam himself got to know of the separation through social media, the actor clears his stance. They shared an Instagram post sharing that he wishes nothing but the best for her.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Soon after many rumours stated that Miley cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn Carter. However, she shared a detailed tweet quashing all such rumours.

I swung on a wrecking ball naked. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Liam eventually filed for a divorce in August citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Their settlement gets finalised in December, 2019 – exactly one year after their secret wedding.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth officially got divorced in January 2019.

