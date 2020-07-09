The Walking Dead: Sarah Wayne Callies Has Never Seen A Single Episode Of Her Show & The Reason Is ‘SCARY’

Sarah Wayne Callies as Lori Grimes in The Walking Dead was a character that built a fanbase for itself. While she died in Season 3 and the fans are waiting for the Season 10 now, Sarah has revealed that she has never watched the show.

Yes, you read that right, in a recent interview, Sarah Wayne Callies AKA Lori Grimes revealed that she has not seen the show, even after being a part of it. Sarah said that the theme of the show was very scary for her and that made it difficult for her to watch the show.

Talking to AssignmentX, Sarah Wayne Callies made the big reveal. She said, “I never watched The Walking Dead. It scared me.”

She also put forth her view about the legacy of The Walking Dead. She spoke if the storyline revolving around zombies has a place in today’s surrounding or not.

Sarah Wayne Callies said, “Ten years ago, the world was different, and that kind of exploration of depravity and desperation and fear was subversive, and it was interesting, and it was new.”

The Walking Dead actor added, “And now, we have such a glut of shows about what a s****y, dystopian, f***ed-up world we’re in – including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, which are reality shows about the s****y, dystopian, f***ed-up world we’re in.”

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead Season 10 was in the shooting stage when the pandemic brought things to stand still. The team is now waiting for things to get back to normal.

