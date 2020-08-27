The mention of drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has alarmed the Narcotics Control Bureau, who will also be starting their probe now. Amid all this SSR’s father, KK Singh has again lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty and has accused the actress of poisoning his son. The comment is about the suspicious chats that the ED found between Rhea and a few people.

As per the latest update, KK Singh has requested the CBI to take action and arrest Rhea Chakraborty. After accusing her of abetment of suicide, Singh has now accused the Jalebi actor of murder.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh was talking to ANI, where he opened up about this. “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time; she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates,” he said.

For the unversed, after finding out a drugs angle in the case, ED approached NCB to begin a probe. The aforementioned chats had Rhea Chakraborty talking about banned substances to various people. Another conversation also shows her talking with Sushant Singh Rajput’s business manager Shruti Modi, in which they are talking about helping the late actor quit marijuana.

Amid this, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has dismissed all the rumours of the Jalebi actor consuming drugs. In a statement, he said that she has never consumed any drugs and is even ready for a blood test for the same.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also requested the CBI to take the culprits of her brother’s death in custody immediately.

The Dil Bechara actor was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

