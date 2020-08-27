Rhea Chakraborty has finally broken her silence. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, a lot of allegations have been levelled on her. Father KK Singh had filed an FIR for abetment of suicide of SSR. Post that, there were gold digger remarks, drug racket claims amongst others, that the actress has been accused of.

The Jalebi actress has finally given an explosive interview. As expected, she has rubbished all the claims and accusations. Rhea revealed how everything changed in the infamous Europe trip. That’s not it, she even gave a clarification on SSR sending all the money. And about brother Showik Chakraborty being part of the trip.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Rhea Chakraborty said that before the Europe trip, Sushant Singh Rajput told her that he has claustrophobia. So, he cannot comfortably travel on flights. Owing to the same, he would take a medicine called ‘Modafinil’ and would always carry that medicine with him. But when Sushant was super excited but did not come out of his hotel room for 3 days, she was shocked.

Talking about Sushant paying for the entire trip, Rhea said she had a shoot with clothing brand, Shein. Claiming that her tickets were booked by the company, she maintained that she could provide proof for the same. “But he thought it was a great idea to make a Euro trip out of it. So he cancelled my booked tickets, and booked first-class tickets. Rest of the trip, he paid for the hotels. He wanted to and I absolutely did not have a problem with it. I had a problem with how much he was spending but ultimately, he lived king size.”

Rhea Chakraborty also claimed that Sushant once went on a Thailand trip with 6 boys. He booked a private jet and spent 70 lakhs on it because it was his lifestyle choices. Who are you to question his decisions, it’s his wish! Did the boys also force him?

“I was not living on Sushant Singh Rajput’s money. We were living like a couple,” she concluded.

About why Showik was a part of it, the Jalebi actress claimed that her brother and SSR shared a lovely bond. “Showik and Sushant ke bich me kaafi prem tha. Kabhi kabhi hum joke karte the ki Showik hi meri sautan hai. Mujhe kya pata tha itni saare aankhein khadi ho jayengi,” Rhea Chakraborty said.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case Is ‘All About Money’ Says Mumbai Criminal Lawyer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube