Rhea Chakraborty has been charged as the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The FIR lodged by SSR’s father KK Singh has 5-6 IPC sections levelled against her. While for the longest time, the possible murder or money laundering angle was being probed, a whole new twist has now surfaced. Yes, we’re talking about the drug angle. But there’s way more.

Yesterday, Rhea’s chats with all of Sushant’s workers went viral. We witnessed her speaking to talent manager Jaya Saha and thanking her for some speculated drug. If that wasn’t it, she was speaking to Dipesh Sawant about charges of a bag of green (weed). Apart from that, conversations with Samuel Miranda revealed shocking details too.

But it is another conversation between Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda which is now grabbing the eyeballs. As per the screenshots, the actress was trying to change Sushant Singh Rajput’s credit card pin. In fact, there were two cards and she attempted to change the pin for both of them.

The screenshots accessed by Times Now exposes these shocking angle. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Can you send the PIN of (Sushant Singh Rajput’s) small card and we can change PIN on netbanking na”

If that isn’t it, Samuel sent another text to Rhea, asking her to transfer 17K to Dipesh Sawant for buying drugs. “Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us,” he wrote.

Check out both the viral chats below:

#IndiaForRheaArrest | Never seen before drug transcript. TIMES NOW SIT EXPOSE | Part 4: Rhea- Samuel Miranda chat ‘Can you send the PIN of small card and we can change PIN on netbanking na’, Rhea to Miranda Navika Kumar on @thenewshour. pic.twitter.com/8oma9EsabV — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has now taken charge of the matter after ED contacted them. A case has also been registered against Rhea Chakraborty and 2 others.

Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police, on the other hand, have been asked to provide a show-cause notice for letting the actress enter the morgue. Rhea saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body on 15th June, a day after his demise.

