WHOA! Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Expecting Their First Child

2020 may have been devastating for many, but for couples, it’s been great! We saw Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj tie the knot. Yesterday, Punit Pathak got engaged to his long-time girlfriend as well. Today comes in as another great day. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest relationship update will surely bring a smile on your face.

Well, we think that most of you must have guessed it till now. Virat and Anushka are soon going to be a family of three. Yes! You heard it right. Anushka Sharma is pregnant. Virat took to his Instagram to officially announce this big news.

Check out Virat Kohli’s big announcement below:

Anushka and Virat can be seen standing and posing for the camera with the actress flaunting her tiny baby bump. The cricketer captioned the image as, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

Well, Bollywood buffs were already excited on hearing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy news and now we are sure that everyone is ecstatic upon hearing Anushka’s news.

The pregnancy glow is for real, and Anushka Sharma is glowing. Virat’s happiness is evident in the picture. We are sure the couple must have started with all the prep to welcome their little bundle of joy.

The arrival of two new babies in 2021 has got all of us too excited. Now the question is if Jr. Kohli will be a boy or a girl? What do you guys think? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

