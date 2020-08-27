A lot of celebrities have decided to either move in or take their relationship to the next level amid lockdown. From Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic to Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj – we saw a couple of weddings amid lockdown. Now, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak has got engaged. Below are all the details you need.

Punit has been dating Nidhi Moony Singh for a long time now. The couple, however, decided to wait no more, and took their relationship to the next stage. The actor-dancer took to Instagram to share dreamy images of his engagement ceremony. To begin with, the caption is too cute to handle!

In the pictures, Punit Pathak can be seen wearing a floral olive green kurta-pyjama. Nidhi, on the other hand, donned a yellow and red lehenga. She wore a maang tikka, and traditional bangles t complete her look. They complimented each other perfectly, right from their outfits to their smiles.

One could notice Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh flaunting their rings as they held each other’s hand. “Verified To the beginning of ALWAYS! . . . I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh . . PC : @tanmayechaudhary . . #engaged,” captioned the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant.

Check out the dreamy engagement pictures below:

Many celebrities too took to the comments section and shared congratulatory messages.

Punit Pathak rose to fame with his stint in Dance India Dance. He went onto participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and emerged as the winner.

“So happy for you two! Congrats Punit! Stay blessed,” wrote Terence Lewis.

Geeta Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations my dearest”

Varun Dhawan, Lauren Gottlieb, Remo D’Souza amongst others congratulated the couple too!

Punit Pathak has also been a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Dil Hai Hindustani, Dance Champions, ABCD, Street Dancer 3D amongst other projects.

Congratulations to the pair, and wish them a lifetime of happiness!

