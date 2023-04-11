Bringing a wicked twist to the maxim Atithi Devo Bhava, COLORS’ upcoming ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ has stirred the curiosity of viewers with its exciting promo. The much-awaited premiere episode is all set to have an explosive start with the entry of Bigg Boss 16 rivals, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam.

The two contestants, who had a volatile relationship during their stint on the reality show, will now be seen competing against each other on the show. Arjun Bijlani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will also be joining its premiere. With its unique blend of fiction and non-fiction, the show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, as Shiv and Archana battle it out in a bid to bring out the worst in the other. The first episode is sure to be a thrilling ride, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable season of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’.

Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’s unique premise is what sets it apart from other reality shows on television. Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa take on the roles of two brothers who are competing for their grandmother’s inheritance. To prove themselves worthy, they must bring out the worst in their guests through a series of challenging games, pranks, and punishments. Rubina Dilaik will be seen joining the cast, adding to the chaos and drama. But the real battle is between the brothers, who are determined to do whatever it takes to come out on top. With the addition of Sumbul and Arjun, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of entertainment that viewers won’t want to miss.

Thrilled to be joining ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Houesfull’, Shiv Thakare says, “I am excited to be a part of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ and return to the audience that has supported me throughout Bigg Boss 16. The channel’s new offering brings me a chance to revisit my favorite bit, which is performing challenging tasks. What’s more, is that I get to be a part of this fun show with mischief-maker Archana Gautam. I’m looking forward to entertaining its viewers and I’m sure they will enjoy the show’s unique concept of hospitality.”

Ready to regale the audience of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Houesfull’, Archana Gautam says, “I’m grateful for all the love the audience showered on me during Bigg Boss 16 and even after it concluded. Shiv and I were never on the same page, and we fought throughout the season. It’s likely that our appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull as guests will be no different because we both love to win. Shiv and I will do everything we can to make the first episode memorable. I’m sure that the viewers will love the concept of the show that’s about to redefine entertainment.”

Get ready for ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ that premieres on 15th April and thereafter airs every day at 10:00 PM only on COLORS.

